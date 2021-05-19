Cher Biopic in the Works

Cher has revealed a biopic on her life is in the works. She announced the currently untitled film via social media on Wednesday.

According to Cher’s Twitter post, the Universal Pictures film will be produced by Mama Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, whom Cher worked with during Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

The script will be written by Eric Roth, who penned the Oscar-winning adapted screenplays for 1995’s Forrest Gump and 2018’s A Star Is Born. Roth’s current projects include Killers of the Flower Moon, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, and he also cowrote Denis Villenueve’s upcoming film, Dune. Cher and Roth have previously worked together on 1987’s Suspect.

Cher recently produced and appears in the film Cher and the Loneliest Elephant. The documentary recounts the story of Kavaan, an elephant long kept in captivity in Pakistan, who was finally moved to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia last year. The documentary is airing on Paramount+ and the Smithsonian Channel.

The multi-hyphenate star has earned numerous accolades in the film, TV and music realms, including winning an Oscar (1998’s Moonstruck), an Emmy in 2003 for The Farewell Tour, and a Grammy for 2000’s “Believe.”