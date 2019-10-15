Watch Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie Recreate Fox News Chaos in ‘Bombshell’ Trailer

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie fight Fox News from the inside in the new trailer for Bombshell, the upcoming drama about the network and the sexual harassment accusations leveled against its founder, Roger Ailes. The film is set to open this December.

Bombshell stars Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, the ex-Fox & Friends host who filed the first sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes (played by John Lithgow), which eventually led to his ouster. Theron, meanwhile, plays Megyn Kelly, the former anchor who also accused Ailes of sexual harassment. And Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil, a fictional Fox News associate producer created for the film, whose experiences intertwine with Carlson and Kelly’s real-life stories.

The new trailer offers a look at Carlson’s decision to move forward with her lawsuit against Ailes, as well as the fallout it caused at the network. It also teases a recreation of the infamous moment when then-candidate Donald Trump criticized Kelly’s questioning of his treatment of women at a 2015 Republican primary debate by saying, “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Amidst all this, the trailer previews a tense scene in which Kayla visits Ailes in his office and learns that, if she’s to move up in the company, she has to “find a way to prove” she’s loyal.

Bombshell also stars Allison Janney as Ailes’ lawyer Susan Ostrich, Malcolm McDowell as Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch, Mark Duplass as Kelly’s husband, Douglas Brunt, and Alice Eve as Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt. The cast also boasts Kate McKinnon and Rob Delaney. Jay Roach directed Bombshell, based on a screenplay by Charles Randolph.