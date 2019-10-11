The Spy Sisterhood Is Back in New ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer

The latest trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is out now. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the titular Angels working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend, played by Patrick Stewart. The film is in theaters November 15th.

In this trailer, we get more hints of the film’s plot, with Naomi Scott playing the newest Angel-in-training. Banks, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays Susan Bosley, the Angels’ handler who assigns them on a brand-new globe-trotting mission. There are plenty of wigs, plenty of outfits, and plenty of wisecracking and flirting from Stewart and Balinska as they kick ass and take names.

Charlie’s Angels also stars Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer as a bewildered scientist who runs into Balinska snooping around a lab.

In an April Entertainment Weekly story, the film’s stars revealed that it would not be a remake or reboot but rather a continuation of the Charlie’s Angels storyline, incorporating elements of the original television series as well as the two McG-directed movies from the 2000s.