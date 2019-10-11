 The Spy Sisterhood Is Back in New ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Watch Liam Payne Strip Down Singles 'Stack It Up,' 'Polaroid' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

The Spy Sisterhood Is Back in New ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska star in Elizabeth Banks-directed action comedy

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

The latest trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is out now. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the titular Angels working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend, played by Patrick Stewart. The film is in theaters November 15th.

In this trailer, we get more hints of the film’s plot, with Naomi Scott playing the newest Angel-in-training. Banks, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays Susan Bosley, the Angels’ handler who assigns them on a brand-new globe-trotting mission. There are plenty of wigs, plenty of outfits, and plenty of wisecracking and flirting from Stewart and Balinska as they kick ass and take names.

Charlie’s Angels also stars Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer as a bewildered scientist who runs into Balinska snooping around a lab.

In an April Entertainment Weekly story, the film’s stars revealed that it would not be a remake or reboot but rather a continuation of the Charlie’s Angels storyline, incorporating elements of the original television series as well as the two McG-directed movies from the 2000s.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.