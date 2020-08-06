Reality Collapses Around a Couple in Trailer for Charlie Kaufman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

Netflix has released the new trailer for director Charlie Kaufman’s next mind-bender, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, set to arrive September 4th.

The film stars Jessie Buckley as Cindy, who, despite being unsure about her current relationship status, agrees to accompany her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) on a trip to his family’s farm. The trailer opens with Cindy musing fondly, via voiceover, about her relationship, but as the pair drive through falling snow, a stray thought pops into her head — “I’m thinking of ending things” — and Jake somehow seems to hear it.

In classic Kaufman form, things only get weirder from there. There’s a dog that won’t stop shaking, Jake’s super oddball parents (played by Toni Colette and David Thewlis), a photo in Jake’s family’s home that looks just like Cindy as a kid, a never-ending snowstorm, all of which contributes to the slow and steady collapse and/or reconfiguration of reality itself.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is based on Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name. It marks Kaufman’s first film since 2015’s Anomalisa.