 See New Trailer for Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Seventies Jazz Survivor Alan Braufman Shows His Fire Still Burns on 'Home' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Reality Collapses Around a Couple in Trailer for Charlie Kaufman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

Director’s next film stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemmons, Toni Colette and David Thewlis

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has released the new trailer for director Charlie Kaufman’s next mind-bender, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, set to arrive September 4th.

The film stars Jessie Buckley as Cindy, who, despite being unsure about her current relationship status, agrees to accompany her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) on a trip to his family’s farm. The trailer opens with Cindy musing fondly, via voiceover, about her relationship, but as the pair drive through falling snow, a stray thought pops into her head — “I’m thinking of ending things” — and Jake somehow seems to hear it.

In classic Kaufman form, things only get weirder from there. There’s a dog that won’t stop shaking, Jake’s super oddball parents (played by Toni Colette and David Thewlis), a photo in Jake’s family’s home that looks just like Cindy as a kid, a never-ending snowstorm, all of which contributes to the slow and steady collapse and/or reconfiguration of reality itself.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is based on Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name. It marks Kaufman’s first film since 2015’s Anomalisa.

In This Article: Charlie Kaufman, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.