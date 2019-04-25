Watch Chadwick Boseman Chase Down Cop Killers in ’21 Bridges’ Trailer

Chadwick Boseman embarks on a city-wide manhunt for a pair of murderous thieves in the gritty new trailer for 21 Bridges.

In the film, Boseman plays a NYPD detective who has always taken umbrage with cop killers after his own father, a police officer, was gunned down. After a drug heist leaves eight cops dead, Boseman’s character is brought in to solve the case, prompting him to take the drastic measure of completely shutting down the island of Manhattan for the night in order to find the killers.

The trailer teases a gripping cat-and-mouse chase through the city, soundtracked by Future’s 2017 hit “Mask Off.” But as the night goes on, a conspiracy surrounding the heist begins to unravel, leaving everyone from Boseman’s character to the crooks themselves flummoxed.

21 Bridges reunites with Boseman with Joe and Anthony Russo after the latest Avengers movies; the brothers are credited as producers. The movie, directed by Game of Thrones veteran Brian Kirk, also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David and J.K. Simmons. It opens July 12th.