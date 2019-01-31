Celine Dion Biopic ‘The Power of Love’ in the Works

A biopic on Celine Dion is in the works, Variety reports. The Valerie Lemercier-directed The Power of Love is slated for a 2020 release and will feature the singer’s music. Lemercier will also star as Dion in the French film.

Dion and her record company authorized the project and gave the film rights to her songs, including hits such as “All by Myself,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “I’m Alive.” The film will trace the Canadian singer’s life from childhood to her career rise that began while she was a teenager. It will also traverse her family relationships, including with late manager and husband René Angélil and her mother, Thérèse.

“I discovered the strength of their love story and their great humor, and I better understood how the alchemy of their three individual ambitions made an unwanted, little girl the greatest star on the planet,” Lemercier said per Variety.

Dion recently announced that she is concluding her long-running Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019, with a 28-date run that ends on June 8th. The singer, who also recently removed her “I’m Your Angel” duet with R. Kelly from streaming services, will appear in an Aretha Franklin tribute TV special later this year.