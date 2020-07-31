Celebs Are (Still) Bored: Mandy Patinkin Vanquishes His Wife’s Overflowing Inbox

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable! Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time.

Mandy Patinkin (a.k.a. “My name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die!”) vanquished a new foe on Friday: His wife’s spam-clogged inbox. The actor previously appeared on the Celebs Are Bored series in May, when he first learned to tweet. His skills — and boredom — have only flourished since.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, one of Patinkin’s sons narrates as the actor solemnly takes down the 38,000 unread missives in wife actress/writer Kathryn Grody’s email. “I don’t want him to finish until the end of this trip because it’s an activity that keeps him very happy and very occupied,” Grody says with a laugh. “He doesn’t know that I do that on purpose.”

When Patinkin informs his wife that he’s already deleted 28,000 emails, Grody laments: “You’re doing it too fast, honey.”

“Nothing gets me more excited than hitting one,” Patinkin adds, perhaps forgetting about the time he was nominated for a Golden Globe for starring alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1983 musical drama Yentl. “Then they keep popping up; even though I unsubscribe to them, they continue to pop up.” Much like the Dread Pirate Roberts during that epic duel Patinkin fought in 1987 classic The Princess Bride?

Patinkin and his family have been keeping fans entertained via Twitter during the pandemic; he’s also shared a video in which his son interviews the actor and his wife about the time Grody told him: “You’re a wonderful actor but your true genius is the way you act and sing a song.” Patinkin swears, though, that she told him he “wasn’t a very good actor.” The conversation then devolves into delightful bickering.

Plus, the Tony-winning actor also shared his first commercial, in which he played a teen greaser ghost fiending for a 7up.