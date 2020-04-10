 Celebs Are Bored: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Ramos Recreate 'Showgirls' Scene - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next See Kenny Rogers Talk Origins of 'Lady' in Last On-Camera Interview Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Celebs Are Bored: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Ramos Recreate ‘Showgirls’

Comedians reenact Gina Gershon and Elizabeth Berkley’s “doggie chow” scene

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aubrey Plaza and Sarah RamosMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Aubrey Plaza and Sarah Ramos recreated a pivotal 'Showgirls' scene while quarantined.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable! Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time.

We’re learning something new this quarantine: if you let performance-driven celebrities sit alone in their houses for too long, they’ll start to act on their own accord. No, literally, they’ll start to act.

Take Aubrey Plaza and Sarah Ramos – two comedians who, like any self-respecting scholars of parody, have watched Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 film Showgirls, a beautiful trash-fire of a movie that killed the NC-17 rating as well as Elizabeth Berkley’s career. It’s also become one of the defining cult classics of the past 25 years (second only to The Room, maybe), and if you’re a fan of big, hammy acting combined with Nineties Las Vegas sleaze, you should know every line.

While holed up in their homes, Plaza and Ramos decided to reenact one of the most iconic Showgirls moments, where the ineffable Cristal Connors (played by Gina Gershon and her crocodile teeth) has a very, very strange heart-to-heart with Berkley’s Nomi Malone during a power lunch at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Plaza gives an impressive rendition of Gershon’s ode to doggie chow and to Nomi Malone’s big naturals, while Ramos delivers what may be the best Elizabeth Berkley impression I’ve ever seen. On top of that, the fact that they filmed this entire scene – perhaps, in a movie chock-full of smut, the most intimate one of all – while quarantined in separate houses is beyond admirable. You might call it insanity. I call it inspiration.

In This Article: Aubrey Plaza, celebs are bored, RSX

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.