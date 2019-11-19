Watch the Joyous New Trailer for ‘Cats’

A new trailer for Cats was released on Tuesday, featuring its full roster of all-star cast members: Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Much like the previous Cats teaser, the two-minute clip shows off the film’s state-of-the-art technology that transformed its stars into anthropomorphic cats, as well as the musical’s signature choreography to the songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Cats, directed by Tom Hopper, is in theaters December 20th. In addition to its main cast, the film stars several world-renowned dancers and Broadway performers, including Robbie Fairchild, Laurie Davidson, Les Twins, Mette Towley, Steven McRae and Bluey Robinson.

This past Friday, Taylor Swift debuted “Beautiful Ghosts,” one of the original songs she wrote for the film alongside Lloyd Webber. In the film, the song will be performed by Victoria (Hayward) after hearing Grizabella (Hudson) sing the musical’s signature tune, “Memory.” Swift’s version will play over the end credits.