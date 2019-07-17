Watch Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason DeRulo in Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Cats’

A new “look inside” for Tom Hooper’s epic Cats film adaption offers rehearsal footage and a sneak peek at the set ahead of Friday’s official trailer drop. Stars Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and more discuss their connections to film and theater in the preview.

Between footage of dance rehearsals and set visits, the film’s stars talk about their experiences with theater and performance. Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella) discusses her experience growing up in the church while Taylor Swift (Bombularina) offers up memories of growing up in Pennsylvania. “My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell a story. I’ve always brought that narrative element to my live shows,” Swift says.

Judi Dench reveals a personal connection to the stage version of Webber’s musical; though she’ll play Old Deuteronomy in the film, she was cast as Grizabella in the original production but snapped her Achilles tendon and had to pull out of the show before it opened. “I thought that was my history with Cats but it turns out not to be,” she says.

As the preview continues, James Corden (Bustopher Jones) and Hooper speak at length about the technology used for the film that will help make the stars look like more realistic cats by digitally adding fur. Hooper also recognizes the particular mix of “world class” dancing that will be part of the film, including hip-hop dance stars Les Twins and ballerina Francesca Hayward.

Cats will open everywhere on December 20th. Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo and Ian McKellen are among the other featured stars in the adaptation.