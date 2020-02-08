 'Cats' Scores Eight Nominations at 2020 Razzie Awards - Rolling Stone
‘Cats’ Scores Eight Nominations at 2020 Razzie Awards

Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral also rack up nods at annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst

CATS, Francesca Hayward as Victoria, 2019. © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Although shunned by the Oscars, Cats racked up eight nominations to lead the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst.

The big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, a box office and critical disaster, earned nods for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (both Judi Dench and Rebel WIlson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Screen Combo (for “Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairball” plus Jason Derulo and “his CGI-neutered bulge”), Worst Director (Tom Hooper) and Worst Screenplay. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba escaped unscathed.

Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral, also Worst Picture nominees, also received eight nominations at this year’s Razzies. The Haunting of Sharon Tate and the John Travolta-starring The Fanatic are also up for Worst Picture.

Other notable nominees include Anne Hathaway for Worst Actress for a pair of films (Serenity and The Hustle), Fred Durst for Worst Director (The Fanatic), Matthew McConaughey for Worst Actor (Serenity) and John Travolta, who was nominated twice for Worst Actor (The Fanatic and Trading Paint) and once in the Worst Screen Combo category for “John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts.” Tyler Perry was nominated for both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actor for his numerous A Madea Family Funeral roles.

On a more positive note, former Razzies punching bags Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) were nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award, a prize acknowledging each actor’s acclaimed roles in 2019.

The Razzies winners are usually announced on the day before the actual Academy Awards, but this year organizers opted instead to just reveal the nominees ahead of Sunday’s Oscars.

“Due to the Oscar’s accelerated 2020 calendar which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year,” organizers previously stated. A date for the Razzies award show was not announced at press time.

Check out all the Golden Raspberry Awards nominees below:

WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (as Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral
Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), A Madea Family Funeral
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO 
Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo and his CGI-neutered bulge, Cats
Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone and his impotent rage, Rambo: First Blood
John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts

WORST DIRECTOR 
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY 
Cats
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood 

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
 Rambo: First Blood

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin

