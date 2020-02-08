‘Cats’ Scores Eight Nominations at 2020 Razzie Awards

Although shunned by the Oscars, Cats racked up eight nominations to lead the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst.

The big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, a box office and critical disaster, earned nods for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (both Judi Dench and Rebel WIlson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Screen Combo (for “Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairball” plus Jason Derulo and “his CGI-neutered bulge”), Worst Director (Tom Hooper) and Worst Screenplay. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba escaped unscathed.

Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral, also Worst Picture nominees, also received eight nominations at this year’s Razzies. The Haunting of Sharon Tate and the John Travolta-starring The Fanatic are also up for Worst Picture.

Other notable nominees include Anne Hathaway for Worst Actress for a pair of films (Serenity and The Hustle), Fred Durst for Worst Director (The Fanatic), Matthew McConaughey for Worst Actor (Serenity) and John Travolta, who was nominated twice for Worst Actor (The Fanatic and Trading Paint) and once in the Worst Screen Combo category for “John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts.” Tyler Perry was nominated for both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actor for his numerous A Madea Family Funeral roles.

On a more positive note, former Razzies punching bags Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) were nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award, a prize acknowledging each actor’s acclaimed roles in 2019.

The Razzies winners are usually announced on the day before the actual Academy Awards, but this year organizers opted instead to just reveal the nominees ahead of Sunday’s Oscars.

“Due to the Oscar’s accelerated 2020 calendar which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year,” organizers previously stated. A date for the Razzies award show was not announced at press time.

Check out all the Golden Raspberry Awards nominees below:

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), A Madea Family Funeral

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo and his CGI-neutered bulge, Cats

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone and his impotent rage, Rambo: First Blood

John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: First Blood

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin