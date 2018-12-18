Cate Blanchett Vanishes in New ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ Trailer

“Something unexpected has come up,” says Bernadette Fox, portrayed by Cate Blanchett, in the new trailer for Where’d You Go, Bernadette. “There’s much more explanation coming, but I have this one shot.” It seems an odd thing for Bernadette to confess as she seems to have it all, living in Seattle with her loving husband (Billy Crudup) and daughter (Emma Nelson). But while on the surface everyone looks happy, a mystery is about to unravel.

The new clip opens on Bernadette and her family happily enjoying time together, playfully discussing her daughter being promised anything she wanted if she got perfect grades (it was once a pony, now it’s a trip to Antarctica. “Ponies are cute and maybe not as much trouble as we thought,” Bernadette jokes).

It also gives glimpses into her relationship with her husband (Billy Crudup), who says “I was taken by her beauty and talent” alongside Bernadette supporting her daughter’s activities. However, things take a turn when a door is kicked down to a room Bernadette is expected to be in, and the window is open with no sign of her. Her shocked family and friends embark on a mission to find her, which, as the trailer hints, seemingly puts them on an adventure themselves.

Based on Maria Semple’s 2012 novel of the same name, the film also stars Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, James Urbaniak, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and Laurence Fishburne. Where’d You Go, Bernadette arrives in theaters on March 22nd.