Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke Unite in Trailer for ‘One Night in Miami’

Amazon Prime Video has shared a new trailer for One Night in Miami, Regina King’s upcoming film about a historic gathering between Cassius Clay (soon to take the name Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke. The film will screen in select theaters on December 25th before arriving on Prime Video on January 15th.

One Night in Miami is based on Kemp Powers’ 2013 play of the same name, and it’s loosely inspired by real events. The story takes place right after Clay famously upset Sonny Liston to win the heavyweight championship in 1964. Following his victory, the boxer celebrated in a Miami hotel room with Cooke, Brown, and Malcolm X, all of whom were at pivotal moments in their careers as well.

Although the film offers a fictionalized account of that night, a press release states the story “looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the Sixties. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.”

One Night in Miami marks King’s directorial debut, while Kemp wrote the screenplay. It stars Eli Goree as Clay, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Cooke, and Aldis Hodge as Brown.