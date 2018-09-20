Rolling Stone
Cary Fukunaga to Direct ‘Bond 25’

Film now set to open February 2020

Cary FukunagaBritain Maniac World Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 13 Sep 2018

Cary Fukunaga will replace Danny Boyle as the director of 'Bond 25,' which will now arrive in February 2020.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cary Fukunaga will direct Bond 25, the 25th installment of the beloved franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s producers, Eon, also announced that production would begin March 2019 and the film would arrive in theaters February 14th, 2020 (the original release date was October 25th, 2019). Bond 25 will reportedly be the last 007 movie to star Daniel Craig, who has portrayed the famous spy since 2006’s Casino Royale.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary,” Eon’s Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli tweeted. “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Fukunaga will notably be the first non-British director to helm a James Bond film in the franchise’s 65-year history. Fukunaga garnered attention for a handful of early films, including 2009’s Sin Nombre and a 2011 adaptation of Jane Eyre, though he broke out after directing the acclaimed first season of True Detective. Since then, he’s directed Beasts of No Nation, as well as the upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Danny Boyle was originally slated to direct Bond 25, but he left the film in August over “creative differences.” The last two Bond films, Spectre and Skyfall, were directed by Sam Mendes.

