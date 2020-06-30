 Carl Reiner, 'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator and Comedy Icon, Dead at 94 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Marsha P. Johnson Google Doodle Unveiled for Pride Month Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Carl Reiner, American Comedy Legend, Dead at 98

Prolific entertainer and director’s credits include The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Jerk and “The 2000 Year Old Man” with Mel Brooks

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES - MAY 25: Carl Reiner, creator- writer for The Dick Van Dyke Show. Image dated May 25, 1962. Hollywood, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Carl Reiner, the acclaimed comedy legend behind 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and movies like 'The Jerk,' has died at 94.

CBS/Getty Images

Carl Reiner, actor, writer, director and one of the defining comedic talents of the 20th century, has died, Variety reports. He was 98.

Reiner’s assistant, Judy Nagy, confirmed his death. She said he died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills.

Reiner was a comedy stalwart for nearly seven decades, a ceaseless worker who got his start on Fifties variety shows and was still providing high quality entrainment as the voice of “Carl Reineroceros” in last year’s Toy Story 4. Although it’s impossible to single out the thing Reiner is “most famous” for, several potential options include: creating, writing, directing and co-starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show; directing classic comedies like Oh, God! and The Jerk; and forming the long-running sketch duo, “2000 Year Old Man,” with Mel Brooks.

Over the course of his career, Reiner won a whopping nine Primetime Emmy Awards, most for his work on The Dick Van Dyke Show. He and Brooks also won Best Comedy Album at the 1998 Grammys for The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.

This story is developing

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Carl Reiner, obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.