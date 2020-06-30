Carl Reiner, American Comedy Legend, Dead at 98

Carl Reiner, actor, writer, director and one of the defining comedic talents of the 20th century, has died, Variety reports. He was 98.

Reiner’s assistant, Judy Nagy, confirmed his death. She said he died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills.

Reiner was a comedy stalwart for nearly seven decades, a ceaseless worker who got his start on Fifties variety shows and was still providing high quality entrainment as the voice of “Carl Reineroceros” in last year’s Toy Story 4. Although it’s impossible to single out the thing Reiner is “most famous” for, several potential options include: creating, writing, directing and co-starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show; directing classic comedies like Oh, God! and The Jerk; and forming the long-running sketch duo, “2000 Year Old Man,” with Mel Brooks.

Over the course of his career, Reiner won a whopping nine Primetime Emmy Awards, most for his work on The Dick Van Dyke Show. He and Brooks also won Best Comedy Album at the 1998 Grammys for The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.

This story is developing…