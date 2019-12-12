Watch Carey Mulligan Get Revenge in ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer

Carey Mulligan seeks revenge on prowling men in the new trailer for Promising Young Woman. The thriller from Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell premieres at Sundance and opens in theaters April 17th.

Mulligan stars as Cassie, a woman whose life was turned upside down by a “mysterious event” in her past, and who now lives a double life at night.

“Every week, I go to a club,” she says in voiceover. “I act like I’m too drunk to stand. And every week, a nice guy comes over to see if I’m OK.”

Set to a rendition of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” with Psycho-esque violin strings, we see Cassie luring men to her house as she pretends to be black-out drunk and then drop the act as they prepare to take advantage of her. What exactly does Cassie do to these men? It’s not revealed in the trailer, but, at the end, she does appear in a nurse’s outfit with some sinister medical tools.

“I wanted to be a doctor my whole life — lately, I’ve been feeling like I might want to get back into it,” she says.

Promising Young Woman marks Fennell’s feature film directorial debut, following her work on Killing Eve as well as her role as Camilla Shand in The Crown. The film also stars Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown.