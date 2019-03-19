Cardi B to Make Film Debut in Stripper Scam Movie ‘Hustlers’

Cardi B will make her feature film debut in the upcoming stripper scam flick, Hustlers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The rapper joins previously announced co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, as well as fellow newcomers Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler), Hustlers is set in New York City in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and follows a group of strippers as they scam their Wall Street clientele out of thousands of dollars. The film is based on Jessica Pressler’s 2015 article for New York Magazine, “The Hustlers at Scores.”

While Hustlers will mark Cardi’s first major acting role, she got her start on television, appearing as herself on Love and Hip Hop: New York for two seasons. In 2017, she made a guest appearance on Gabrielle Union’s BET drama, Being Mary Jane.

As for her music, Cardi B’s most recent single, “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, arrived in February, just after she picked up the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. Cardi also has a handful of festival dates scheduled for this spring and summer, including slots at Hangout and Bonnaroo. She’ll kick off a short tour of the Midwest July 24th in Wichita, Kansas