See Cara Delevingne Sing Alt-Rock Song From Grungy Movie ‘Her Smell’

In the new movie Her Smell, which comes out in select cities today, Cara Delevingne plays the drummer in the up-and-coming Nineties alt-rock group the Akergirls, which also features characters played by Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars). While they were filming the movie, they also made a music video for their bouncy song “Can’t Wait,” which sounds a bit like something Matthew Sweet would have recorded during the time the film takes place even though Katie Ellen frontwoman Anika Pyle wrote and produced it for the movie. And it feels authentic to watch, too. The clip has all the hallmarks of an MTV Buzz Bin video: they filmed it on the roof, one of the musicians is bleeding and even MTV’s lettering for video titles at the time.

The movie focuses on the story of Elisabeth Moss’ character, Becky Something, a grunge superstar who melts down at the peak of her fame. Even though her bandmates are using some of the same drugs she does, she breaks down to the point that her band, Something She, can no longer function. At their nadir, the Akergirls come into the picture and Becky tries to recruit them into her band.

Earlier this month, Moss told Rolling Stone how she found her character. Personally, she didn’t have much of a background in rock music (“I was definitely more into Britney Spears,” she said), so she studied up with books like Girls to the Front and inundating herself with the music of Nirvana and Bikini Kill. She also watched the documentary Amy about 10 times. “I was looking at Amy Winehouse and Marilyn Monroe, and anyone I felt was not equipped to deal with the life they had,” she said. “That kind of kind of vulnerability that [Winehouse] has is so interesting.”