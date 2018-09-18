Rolling Stone
‘Captain Marvel’ First Trailer: Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers Questions What’s Real

New clip offers first look at upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film

“I keep having these memories. I see flashes. I think I have a life here,” Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers says in the first trailer for Captain Marvel. “But I can’t tell if it’s real.”

The clip opens with her dramatically falling from the sky on to a Blockbuster video store’s roof, which helps establish the time period to the Nineties, before she meets Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Spoiler alert: Avengers: Infinity War‘s end credits scene tipped to the upcoming film with Fury sending out a message to Captain Marvel before Fury is vaporized.

The trailer weaves Danvers’ past through flashbacks of growing up on Earth with the present, showcasing the confusion Danvers shares with Fury. She’s seen training, alongside seeming memories of her as a child and her as an adult superhero who joins the elite Starforce team, which is led by Jude Law’s character. It also offers a glimpse at some of the villains that turn up, including aliens and a seemingly unthreatening older woman on a train, who Danvers punches.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th, 2019.

