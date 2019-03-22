×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Hear Chuck Mead's Cosmic New Song 'Close to Home' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Captain America Rallies the Team in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

Hero confirms they will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop Thanos

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s the final countdown until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the film that mark the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga.” Marvel has released a new TV spot ahead of the film, which arrives in theaters April 26th. In the 30-second clip, dubbed “Honor,” Captain America (Chris Evans) urges his fellow Avengers to “take it all back.”

“Today we have a chance to take it all back,” Cap says in a voiceover as previously seen footage of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and others scroll across the screen. “We will. Whatever it takes.” Iron Man’s voice says the final line in reply: “Whatever it takes.”

The TV spot follows a recent trailer for the film that revealed Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joining the fight against Thanos, who was last seen wiping out half the population with a single snap. Avengers: Endgame, a sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, features a massive cast, which also includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly and Jon Favreau. Anthony and Joe Russo directed the film.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad