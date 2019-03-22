Captain America Rallies the Team in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

It’s the final countdown until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the film that mark the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga.” Marvel has released a new TV spot ahead of the film, which arrives in theaters April 26th. In the 30-second clip, dubbed “Honor,” Captain America (Chris Evans) urges his fellow Avengers to “take it all back.”

“Today we have a chance to take it all back,” Cap says in a voiceover as previously seen footage of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and others scroll across the screen. “We will. Whatever it takes.” Iron Man’s voice says the final line in reply: “Whatever it takes.”

The TV spot follows a recent trailer for the film that revealed Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joining the fight against Thanos, who was last seen wiping out half the population with a single snap. Avengers: Endgame, a sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, features a massive cast, which also includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly and Jon Favreau. Anthony and Joe Russo directed the film.