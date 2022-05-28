 Cannes 2022: Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Palme d'Or - Rolling Stone
Cannes 2022: Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins Palme d’Or

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, won best first film for ‘War Pony’ with co-director Gina Gammell

Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson in 'Triangle of Sadness'Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson in 'Triangle of Sadness'

Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary this year and its big prize, the Palme d’Or, was awarded to Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, a satire of modern capitalism. This is the Swedish director’s second time winning the coveted prize. In 2017, he won for The Square, a satire of the art world.

In honor of the festival’s milestone year, the Dardenne brothers were recognized for their social-realist drama about European refugees, Tori et Lokita. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne have won the Palme d’Or twice before, for The Son in 2005 and Rosetta in 1999.

The Cannes Grand Prix, which is the “runner-up,” went to two films. Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon — an erotic, political drama starring Maid actress Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn — and Lukas Dhont’s Close, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story about two 13-year-old boys.

Actress and director Riley Keough, who is also Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, won the prize for the best first film. Keough and her co-director Gina Gammell took the Camera d’Or for War Pony, a film about two Oglala Lakota boys navigating life on the South Dakota reservation.

War Pony also fetched the Palm Dog — best canine performance — thanks to Brittany the gray poodle, who played the role of Beast.

