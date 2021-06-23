 'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer - Rolling Stone
‘Candyman’ Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Nia DaCosta-directed, Jordan Peele-produced horror film arrives in theaters August 27th following year-long Covid delay

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film.

The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the urban legend Candyman; in the 1992 film, McCoy was the infant character who was kidnapped by the hook-handed slasher who appeared when his name is chanted five times in the mirror.

In the sequel, McCoy and his girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) return to his old neighborhood — Chicago’s Cabrini Green housing projects-turned-gentrified luxury condos — stirring up the spirit of the slasher while channeling the myth of the Candyman through his art. Bloodshed and beestings ensue.

“I think I made a mistake,” McCoy says in the trailer. “I brought him back.”

The Candyman sequel — although the film is the fourth in the horror franchise, it’s a direct follow-up to the 1992 original — was directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, with the two also working together on the screenplay.

The preview for the film comes just over a year after the movie was originally supposed to be released, on June 12th, 2020.

