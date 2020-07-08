‘Candyman,’ ‘Halloween’ Sequels Pushed Back Amid Continued COVID-19 Concerns

Universal Pictures has pushed back a handful of horror movies, including the upcoming Candyman reboot and two planned sequels to Halloween, due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, Variety reports.

The Candyman reboot, which was directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, was set to arrive September 25th, but is now scheduled to be released October 16th. This marks the second time the film has been delayed because of COVID-19, after being originally scheduled to arrive in June.

The highly anticipated film is set 30 years after the original 1992 movie, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing Anthony McCoy, the infant character in the original film who was kidnapped by the Candyman and has since grown up to become an artist. The titular hook-handed killer returns to haunt Anthony after he and his girlfriend move into a new condo in Chicago built where the crime-ridden Cabrini-Green housing projects — the Candyman’s literal haunting grounds — used to be. Along with Abdul-Mateen II, the film will star Teyonah Paris and Colman Domingo, while Vanessa Williams and the Candyman himself, Tony Todd, will reprise their roles from the original film.

As for the two Halloween sequels — Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends — both have been pushed back a full year. Halloween Kills was supposed to open this October, but will now arrive October 15th, 2021, while Halloween Ends will arrive October 14th, 2022. The two sequels follow the 2018 revival of Halloween, which was directed by David Gordon Green and featured Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

In a note on Twitter, franchise co-creator John Carpenter apologized to fans, saying: “We write this to you heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there’s one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern. We have discussed and struggled with how to best present Halloween Kills to the loyal fans around the world, as well as the new audience we hope to invite to this experience… If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience.”

Carpenter added that, because of the delay, there will be a special IMAX release of Halloween Kills, along with its traditional release next year. Meanwhile, on Instagram, he shared a new teaser for the film.

Along with delaying Candyman and the two Halloween films, Universal also announced that its next installment of the Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, has been moved to July 9th, 2021.