Buzz Lightyear Blasts Off to Infinity in Trailer for Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

The first trailer has arrived for Lightyear, Pixar’s forthcoming movie about the fictional space hero whose adventures inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy in Toy Story.

Directed by Angus MacLane, the film features Marvel stalwart Chris Evans as the voice of the eponymous spaceman. The first teaser sees the studio offering the briefest of glimpses at his interplanetary exploits as he blasts into the unknown.

An official synopsis from Disney reads: “The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”

Evans added in a fresh statement: “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

MacLane was a co-director on Finding Dory, but the forthcoming Toy Story origins story marks his solo directorial debut for Pixar.

While specifics of the plot are yet to be revealed, Empire notes that a late frame in the trailer appears to feature Zurgbots — a familiar adversary of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies.

Other upcoming films from Pixar include Turning Red, the story of a young girl who uncontrollably turns into a giant red panda. It’s directed by Pixar short Bao helmer Domee Shi and will arrive on March 11th 2022.

Lightyear will land in cinemas on June 17th next year.