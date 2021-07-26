Hippies and Techies Collide in New Trailer for ‘Burning Man: The Musical’

Hippies and techies square off in a battle for the ages in the upcoming film, Burning Man: The Musical, which will premiere August 27th via Broadway on Demand.

The new musical comedy tells the story of Molly, a recent graduate with a job at a tech company, who ventures to Black Rock City, where Burning Man is held each year. Unbeknownst to Molly, however, her new employer is bent on destroying Burning Man, and when she’s tasked with finding drugs for her boss’ exclusive party, Molly ends up embarking on a journey through the mystical mayhem that is Burning Man en route to discovering her truest self.

Burning Man: The Musical was directed by Tyler Milliron and written by playwright Matt Werner, who also works as a technical writer for Google. The music was composed by Gene Back. The cast, meanwhile, features an array of Broadway and theater performers including Morgan Siobhan Green, Tally Sessions, Max Crumm, Michelle Duffy, Troy Iwata, Allison Griffith, Ari Grooves, Mila Jam, Ysabel Jasa, and Michael F. McBride.

“This film grew out of stories my oldest sister told me from attending Burning Man since the Nineties,” Werner said in a statement. “When I attended my first Burn in 2015, I saw firsthand how my sister was transformed by Burning Man but struggled with what I saw versus what the experience was like in the early Burns. After six years of hard work, the composer Gene Back and I are excited to share Burning Man: The Musical with the world as a feature film. We worked with dozens of artists, builders, and camp leaders in the Burning Man community to incorporate their feedback into making this musical comedy.”