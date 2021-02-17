You Can Now Stay in Buffalo Bill’s Infamous House

Classic horror flick Silence of the Lambs just turned 30 — and now you can celebrate by sleeping over at Buffalo Bill’s house. (In a bed, not a basement well.)

The Pennslyvania home used in the filming of The Silence of the Lambs was put up for sale in October of 2020 and sold in February 2021 for nearly $300,000, according to the realtor’s Instagram. The new owner is Art Director & Prop Stylist Chris Rowan, who purchased the house in order to provide horror fans with tours, filming locations, and room and board.

The house is not yet open for tours or overnight stays, but those features are imminent.

“I genuinely feel that my passion for film, my profession, and a ‘bigger calling’ presented me with the opportunity to purchase Buffalo Bill’s House,” Rowan says on the house’s about page. “I have so many ideas to preserve the history of the home and share it with the many who love it as much as I do. I hope to see you all soon to enjoy some fava beans and a nice chianti!”

Screenwriter Ted Tally recently spoke about the film with Rolling Stone, recalling that Buffalo Bill’s infamous “naked dance” was actually improvised by actor Ted Levine. “I was as shocked as everybody else when I saw him tucking his genitals between his legs and posing,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God.’ When Jodie first saw it, she said, ‘This is really disturbing.’ Which is the idea. Certainly the nipple ring and things like that were not in the script.”