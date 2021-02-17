 You Can Now Stay in Buffalo Bill's Infamous House - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Emma Stone Transforms Into 'Cruella' in New Trailer for '101 Dalmatians' Prequel
Home Movies Movie News

You Can Now Stay in Buffalo Bill’s Infamous House

In a bed, not a well

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All

Classic horror flick Silence of the Lambs just turned 30 — and now you can celebrate by sleeping over at Buffalo Bill’s house. (In a bed, not a basement well.)

The Pennslyvania home used in the filming of The Silence of the Lambs was put up for sale in October of 2020 and sold in February 2021 for nearly $300,000, according to the realtor’s Instagram. The new owner is Art Director & Prop Stylist Chris Rowan, who purchased the house in order to provide horror fans with tours, filming locations, and room and board.

The house is not yet open for tours or overnight stays, but those features are imminent.

“I genuinely feel that my passion for film, my profession, and a ‘bigger calling’ presented me with the opportunity to purchase Buffalo Bill’s House,” Rowan says on the house’s about page. “I have so many ideas to preserve the history of the home and share it with the many who love it as much as I do. I hope to see you all soon to enjoy some fava beans and a nice chianti!”

Screenwriter Ted Tally recently spoke about the film with Rolling Stone, recalling that Buffalo Bill’s infamous “naked dance” was actually improvised by actor Ted Levine. “I was as shocked as everybody else when I saw him tucking his genitals between his legs and posing,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God.’ When Jodie first saw it, she said, ‘This is really disturbing.’ Which is the idea. Certainly the nipple ring and things like that were not in the script.”

 

In This Article: Buffalo Bill, Ted Tally

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.