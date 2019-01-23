‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Director Bryan Singer Faces New Accusations of Sexual Abuse, Rape

One day after the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody earned a Best Picture Academy Awards nomination, an exposé delves into the new allegations of sexual abuse and rape of underage boys against the film’s director Bryan Singer.

The Atlantic‘s 12-month investigation, published Wednesday, recounts the allegations of abuse by Singer’s previous accusers as well as new accounts from victims, some allegedly dating back to the set of Singer’s 1998 film Apt Pupil.

Victor Valdovinos, then a 13-year-old extra on the film, claimed Singer molested him on the set of Apt Pupil, a production that previously faced a lawsuit stemming from a shower scene with teenage boys and the actors’ treatment on that set.

“Every time [Singer] had a chance — three times — he would go back there … He was always touching my chest,” Valdovinos told the Atlantic. Singer eventually allegedly reached through the towel flaps and “grabbed my genitals and started masturbating it.” “I was frozen. Speechless,” Valdovinos said. “He came back to where I was in the locker room throughout the day to molest me.”

The exposé also includes anonymous accounts of Singer’s parties in Los Angeles, where underage boys allegedly frequented Singer’s residences. “[Singer] would stick his hands down your pants without consent,” one man named “Ben” claimed to the Atlantic. “He was predatory in that he would ply people with alcohol and drugs and then have sex with them.”

In addition to the new allegations of abuse, the Atlantic spoke to both Cesar Sanchez-Guzman – who filed a lawsuit against Singer in December 2017, just days after the director was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody with two weeks left of shooting – and Bret Tyler Skopek, who previously opened up about his relationship with Singer to Deadline in December 2017.

In Sanchez-Guzman’s lawsuit, he claimed that Singer raped him when he was 17 years old aboard a Seattle tech millionaire’s yacht in 2003. “[Singer] approached Cesar and thrust his body on him,” the lawsuit stated. “Bryan Singer then forced Cesar to the floor, shoved Cesar’s face against his crotch area and demanded Cesar perform oral sex on him. Bryan Singer pulled out his penis, smacked Cesar in the face with it and forced it into Cesar’s mouth.”

Singer’s lawyers allegedly attempted to intimidate Sanchez-Guzman by reporting him to both the IRS and immigration authorities; Sanchez-Guzman’s parents were from Mexico and he struggled with bankruptcy in the years after the alleged rape.

The Atlantic also detailed how Singer’s personal turmoil from the lawsuits and known in-the-work exposés led the director into “a vortex of brokenness” that ultimately resulted in Singer’s dismissal from Bohemian Rhapsody. The magazine also wrote that 20th Century Fox hired Singer, despite the allegations against him and concerns about him, only because the director had the support of the surviving Queen members.

Earlier this month, Bohemian Rhapsody won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama. The industry will brush things under the rug and pretend nothing happened,” Sanchez-Guzman told the Atlantic of the film’s Golden Globes win. “Most people don’t see the truth.” Singer will reportedly next helm the blockbuster Red Sonja.

A rep for Singer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.