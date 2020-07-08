Watch Bryan Cranston Befriend a Gorilla in ‘The One and Only Ivan’ Trailer

When he’s not appearing as characters from The Shining in Mountain Dew commercials, Bryan Cranston can be seen befriending a gorilla in the new trailer for The One and Only Ivan, which arrives on Disney+ on August 14th.

Based on the 2012 children’s novel by K. A. Applegate, the clip features Ivan, a silverback gorilla voiced by Sam Rockwell. Mack (Cranston) raises Ivan from an infant, pushing him on a swing set and letting him live in his home. As Ivan ages into a 400-pound gorilla, Mack is seen working with him inside a suburban shopping mall. Ivan begins to express himself by painting and meets a recently-captured baby elephant (Brooklynn Prince), who makes him question his captivity.

The film also stars the voices of Danny DeVito as Bob, the Dog; Angelina Jolie as Stella, an elephant; Helen Mirren as Snickers, a dog; Chaka Khan as Henrietta, a chicken; Ron Funches as Murphy, a rabbit; Phillipa Soo as Thelma, a parrot; and Mike White as Frankie, a seal.

The One and Only Ivan was produced by Jolie, Brigham Taylor and the late Allison Shearmur. It was executive-produced by Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock. The screenplay was written by Mike White.