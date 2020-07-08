 Bryan Cranston Befriends a Gorilla in 'The One and Only Ivan' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Watch Bryan Cranston Befriend a Gorilla in ‘The One and Only Ivan’ Trailer

Disney+ film features the voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito and more

Angie Martoccio

When he’s not appearing as characters from The Shining in Mountain Dew commercialsBryan Cranston can be seen befriending a gorilla in the new trailer for The One and Only Ivan, which arrives on Disney+ on August 14th.

Based on the 2012 children’s novel by K. A. Applegate, the clip features Ivan, a silverback gorilla voiced by Sam Rockwell. Mack (Cranston) raises Ivan from an infant, pushing him on a swing set and letting him live in his home. As Ivan ages into a 400-pound gorilla, Mack is seen working with him inside a suburban shopping mall. Ivan begins to express himself by painting and meets a recently-captured baby elephant (Brooklynn Prince), who makes him question his captivity.

The film also stars the voices of Danny DeVito as Bob, the Dog; Angelina Jolie as Stella, an elephant; Helen Mirren as Snickers, a dog; Chaka Khan as Henrietta, a chicken; Ron Funches as Murphy, a rabbit; Phillipa Soo as Thelma, a parrot; and Mike White as Frankie, a seal.

The One and Only Ivan was produced by Jolie, Brigham Taylor and the late Allison Shearmur. It was executive-produced by Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock. The screenplay was written by Mike White.

