‘Blinded By the Light’: British-Pakistani Teen Finds Hope in Springsteen in New Trailer

A British kid of Pakistani descent finds salvation and inspiration in the music of Bruce Springsteen in the trailer for the upcoming film, Blinded By the Light, set to arrive August 14th.

Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like Beckham) directed the film and Sarfraz Manzoor wrote the script, which was based on his memoir, Greetings From Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock N’ Roll. Blinded By the Light stars Viveik Kalra as Javed, a teen who finds himself caught between his traditional family, his love of writing, his burgeoning Springsteen fandom and the economic and racial turmoil roiling his hometown of Luton, England in 1987.

Springsteen reportedly gave his blessing to the film, and the new trailer captures the way the New Jersey rocker’s songs transcend everything while being instantly relatable to anyone. As the friend who tips Javed off to Springsteen says, “Bruce is the direct line to all that’s true in this shitty world.”

Along with Kalra, Blinded By the Light stars Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura, Hayley Atwell and Dean-Charles Chapman.