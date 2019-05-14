See Bruce Springsteen Cameo in Trailer for Indie Film ‘Broken Poet’

Broken Poet is a new film by Emilio J. Ruiz about a 1970s rock star presumed dead who reappears in Paris.

The film tells the story of Jake Lion, a former acclaimed rock star who is presumed to be dead by suicide, until a former roadie rides the Paris Metro 40 years later and encounters a street performer who sounds just like him. A fictional Rolling Stone publisher, Kathy Madison, sends a music journalist named Meg Trudeau to investigate, gaining insight into Lion’s successful life and supposedly tragic demise while trying to discern if the street performer is really Jake Lion.

The film is adapted from the short story “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by singer-songwriter-author Elliott Murphy, who co-wrote the screenplay, provided the soundtrack and co-stars in the movie alongside Marisa Berenson, Michael O’Keefe and Joanna Preiss. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa also make cameo appearances.

Broken Poet will be released later this year and Rolling Stone is an official sponsor of the independent film project.