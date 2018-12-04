Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Review: Meek Mill's 'Championships' Places Him Up There With the Greats Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Captain Marvel’: Watch Brie Larson Battle Old Ladies, Alien Shapeshifters in New Trailer

Carol Danvers tries to link superhero present with mysterious past in latest clip

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers grapples with her past and an army of alien shapeshifters in the thrilling new trailer for Captain Marvel. The clip opens with an incredible sequence in which Danvers/Captain Marvel strolls through a crowded train while Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) explains, via voiceover, how the Skrulls are the bad guys and she is a Kree. At that moment, Danvers zeroes on on a sweet old lady, whom she punches in the face, setting off a frantic tussle with the disguised Skrull fighter.

The rest of the trailer is filled with plenty of quintessential Marvel movie action as Captain Marvel leads her Kree comrades in the Starforce team into intergalactic battle. But it also finds Danvers trying to find the missing links between her superhero present and past as an Air Force pilot.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed Captain Marvel, which hits theaters March 8th, 2019. The film also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan and Annette Benning.

In This Article: Marvel

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad