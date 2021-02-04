 Brandy Announces Her Version of 'Cinderella' is Coming to Disney+ - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Movie News

Brandy Announces Her Version of ‘Cinderella’ is Coming to Disney+

1997 made-for-TV movie also starring Whoopi Goldberg, Whitney Houston will launch on February 12th

Brandy has announced that Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the 1997 TV movie event that she starred in, is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on February 12th.

The singer made the announcement on Thursday’s episode of The View, telling the hosts — including her Cinderella co-star Whoopi Goldberg — that “we can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella helped relaunch The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC when it first aired in 1997; it featured a groundbreaking multicultural cast that was unique to the adaptation. In addition to Brandy and Goldberg, it also starred Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Veanne Cox, and Paolo Montalban, as well as the late Whitney Houston and Natalie Desselle-Reid. Along with playing the Fairy Godmother and acting as executive producer on the film, Houston personally handpicked Brandy to be cast as Cinderella.

The made-for-TV movie was written by Robert L. Freedman, directed by Robert Iscove, and choreographed by Rob Marshall, who went on to direct the film versions of Chicago and Into the Woods, as well as the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

In celebration of Black History Month, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will join the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection on Disney+, which also includes SoulBlack Is King, and Black Panther.

Watch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Disney+ here

In This Article: Brandy, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg

Rolling Stone
