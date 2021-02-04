Brandy Announces Her Version of ‘Cinderella’ is Coming to Disney+

Brandy has announced that Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the 1997 TV movie event that she starred in, is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on February 12th.

The singer made the announcement on Thursday’s episode of The View, telling the hosts — including her Cinderella co-star Whoopi Goldberg — that “we can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella helped relaunch The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC when it first aired in 1997; it featured a groundbreaking multicultural cast that was unique to the adaptation. In addition to Brandy and Goldberg, it also starred Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Veanne Cox, and Paolo Montalban, as well as the late Whitney Houston and Natalie Desselle-Reid. Along with playing the Fairy Godmother and acting as executive producer on the film, Houston personally handpicked Brandy to be cast as Cinderella.