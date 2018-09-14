Bradley Cooper on ‘A Star Is Born’ Producer Jon Peters: ‘Luckily, He Wasn’t Around’

Bradley Cooper recently said he would have taken a different approach to adapting A Star Is Born, his new film with Lady Gaga, had he known in advance about the recently resurfaced sexual harassment claims against one-time producer Jon Peters.

“If I had known all those things, I would have done it differently,” Cooper, the film’s director, co-writer and co-star, told NPR, referencing the multiple lawsuits against Peters. “And I guess it’s … I wanted to make the movie, I knew I had to get consent from him, otherwise there’s no film. But I should have checked. I guess that’s the thing.”

Peters, who produced the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, has been sued for sexual harassment at least five times, with some of the suits settled out of court, Jezebel reported. After the stories resurfaced, Warner Bros. clarified Peters’ role in the new adaption, stating that they were legally forced to recognize his involvement in the property. The Producers Guild of America announced that Peters would not be eligible for an Academy Award if the acclaimed musical drama were to win the Best Picture Oscar or any other awards.

A spokesperson for the Guild told Variety that despite Peters’ initial involvement in facilitating the production, he failed to reach the “substantial involvement” required to earn a certified, awards-eligible credit.

“With this property, there are many writers that come before – if you see the end credits, it’s like, there’s 10 writers,” Cooper told NPR. “And [Peters] was part of the, I guess, the grandfather clause of the movie, and we had to get his consent in order to make the movie.”

Cooper recognized the “huge responsibility” of helming the film and creating “an environment where everybody feels safe.” He added, “There’s no room for disrespect, nothing. And that’s something that you’d have to ask everybody who was involved, but I feel like that’s the environment I created. Luckily, Jon wasn’t there.”