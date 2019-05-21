Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Mix With Manson Family in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio find themselves caught in the crosswinds at the end of Hollywood’s golden era in the new trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film stars DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the hero of a TV Western who’s struggling to make the jump to film, while Pitt plays his longtime friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth. While the clip teases Rick and Cliff’s peculiar relationship, it also offers a broad portrait of late Sixties Hollywood and the way the film blends fact and fiction.

The clip teases Margot Robbie’s turn as Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of Roman Polanski who was infamously murdered by the Manson family. And in a surreal twist, Cliff even winds up hanging around Spahn Ranch, where the Manson family holed up in the months before they launched their killing spree.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood boasts an all-star cast that also features Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Timothy Olyphant and Kurt Russell. Cast members portraying real people include Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee, Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, Austin Butler as Charles “Tex” Watson and Lena Dunham as Catherine Share. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will open in theaters July 26th.