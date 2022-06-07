Brad Pitt Is a Hapless Hitman Failing to Keep Things Less Fatal in New ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Brad Pitt plays a hapless hitman who is forced to brawl with everyone from Bad Bunny to a cute looking mascot in the new trailer for Bullet Train, set to arrive Aug. 5.

The clip begins with Pitt’s character — codename, Ladybug — getting his latest assignment while insisting he’s out to change his ways after a bunch of fatal accidents and incidents in his past. That, obviously, proves to be easier said than done when his seemingly simple assignment of stealing a brief case on a speeding train inadvertently reunites him with an array of old foes.

The bulk of the trailer is packed with a mix of high-octane action and goofy bits as Ladybug squares off against his numerous nemeses, all of whom just happen to have tickets on this same train as well. And though the clip doesn’t offer any clear clues as to what all these various assassins are after, it is revealed that everyone on the train is headed towards a major confrontation with a nasty-looking character known only as “the White Death.”

Along with Pitt, Bullet Train boasts a stacked ensemble cast that also includes Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Sandra Bullock. The film was directed by Deadpool 2 filmmaker David Leitch.