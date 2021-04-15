Borat Causes More Mayhem in New ‘Supplemental Reportings’ Trailer

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat returns to create more mayhem — and wind up in potentially dangerous situations — in the new trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, an upcoming companion film to 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

As suggested by its lengthy title, this Amazon Prime Video bonus film boasts extra footage from some of the sequel’s most memorable scenes, such as Borat’s Covid-19 quarantine with a pair of Trump voters as well as his onstage appearance as a country singer at a March for Our Rights rally. It also includes new sequences, like his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) visiting a makeup artist.

Borat Supplemental Reportings promises to show behind-the-scenes video from the sequel, too. In one scary scene, Sacha Baron Cohen — still in disguise — barricades the door to his RV to keep out angry prank victims. “Just keep going because if you stop, we’re going to be in a violent situation,” Cohen warns the driver in his own voice, breaking character.

No release date for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine has been announced, but Amazon Prime Video promises it is “coming soon.”