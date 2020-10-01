Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat returns to “Yankeeland” in the new trailer for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy.

The trailer finds a disguised Borat (since he’s so recognizable now) venturing to small-town America with his daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the duo wreaking havoc at non-abortion clinics and debutante balls. “What is more dangerous? This virus or the Democrats?” Borat asks a pair of Trump voters. “The Democrats,” they reply.

The preview also features a scene where Borat — in a Trump costume — attempts to deliver his daughter to a confused Mike Pence mid-speech.

Along with the trailer, Amazon Prime — which recently acquired the comedy — announced the film’s release date: October 23rd, just weeks before Election Day.

The Borat sequel will arrive 14 years after Cohen’s 2006 hit, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The comedian first introduced the Borat character, a Kazakh journalist, on his shows F2F and Da Ali G Show.