‘Borat’ Sequel Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Returns to Terrorize ‘Yankeeland,’ Mike Pence

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan debuts October 23rd on Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat returns to “Yankeeland” in the new trailer for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy.

The trailer finds a disguised Borat (since he’s so recognizable now) venturing to small-town America with his daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the duo wreaking havoc at non-abortion clinics and debutante balls. “What is more dangerous? This virus or the Democrats?” Borat asks a pair of Trump voters. “The Democrats,” they reply.

The preview also features a scene where Borat — in a Trump costume — attempts to deliver his daughter to a confused Mike Pence mid-speech.

Along with the trailer, Amazon Prime — which recently acquired the comedy — announced the film’s release date: October 23rd, just weeks before Election Day.

The Borat sequel will arrive 14 years after Cohen’s 2006 hit, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The comedian first introduced the Borat character, a Kazakh journalist, on his shows F2F and Da Ali G Show.

