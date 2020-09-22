Flashback: Borat Sings Kazakhstan’s ‘National Anthem’ at Virginia Rodeo

Nothing is official at the moment, but it seems quite likely that a Borat sequel is headed our way sometime soon. Collider broke the news earlier this month. “Plot details remain vague,” they write, “but what we know is that Borat is no longer the little-known Kazakh TV personality he played in the original 2006 movie. The public knows who he is now, so he has to go ‘undercover’ to interview people.”

A video of Sacha Baron Cohen driving down the streets of Los Angeles in his Borat costume along with a film crew hit YouTube last month, seemingly confirming the news. Stories have also circulated about Cohen appearing at a far-right rally and tricking Rudy Giuliani into an interview. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani said. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down,” he continued. “So I reported it to the police. “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Fans initially thought these Cohen sightings were signs that he was filming another season of his Showtime show Who Is America? but now it seems likely they were actually for a Borat sequel. If the Borat character has been wearing disguises during his encounters with unsuspecting Americans, it’s likely he spent months criss-crossing the country without detection.

Cohen had no need to disguise Borat’s identity while filming the original Borat movie in 2005. Some Americans knew the character from Da Ali G Show, but most had never heard of him and he easily tricked people all over the country into thinking he was an actual visitor from Kazakhstan trying to understand our ways.

One of those moments took place at a Salem, Virginia, rodeo. The organizers were told that a television personality from Kazakhstan wanted to sing the “National Anthem” before the rodeo kicked off.

“My name-a Borat,” he told the crowd. “I come from Kazakhstan. Can I say a-first, we support your war of terror! May we show our support to our boys in Iraq! May US and A kill every single terrorist! May your George Bush drink the blood of every single man, women, and child of Iraq! May you destroy their country so that for next thousand years not even a single lizard will survive in their desert!”

The crowd cheered the start of this speech, but their enthusiasm tapered off near the end. Then he started singing the supposed Kazakhstan national anthem to the tune of the American one.

“Kazakhstan greatest country in the world,” he sang. “All other countries are run by little girls/Kazakhstan number one exporter of potassium/Other Central Asian countries have inferior potassium/Kazakhstan is the greatest country in the world/All other countries is the home of the gays.”

The crowd didn’t like this one bit and they showered Borat with boos. “I turned to one of the people and I said, ‘What the heck is going on?,'” rodeo promoter Bobby Rowe told a local news channel after the incident. “‘You get that son of a buck and get him out of here. I don’t want to see him no more.'”

There’s no solid information on when Borat 2 might hit, but Collider reports that it has already been “screened for a few industry types.” Other outlets are reporting that the film is called Borat Sequence: The Second Best Reporter for the Glorious Country Kazakhstan Travels to America. Let’s hope all of this is true. America is going through a bit of a rough patch right now. We need this.