Watch the Rowdy, Restricted Trailer for ‘Booksmart’

Booksmart, the teen comedy directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, got its final restricted trailer leading up to its release this Friday, May 24th.

The clip gives a wider glimpse to the film’s debaucherous party sequences, and shows a new scene where Feldstein’s character gets Dever’s to admit that she masturbates with a stuffed panda.

Booksmart tells the story of two high school best friends who, after working hard throughout high school and getting accepted into good colleges, realize that their classmates have gotten into similar schools while partying throughout the past four years. The two friends make a pact to spend their final spring of high school doing all the debauchery they thought they were too busy for, and one late-semester night of parties turns into a hilarious comedy of errors.