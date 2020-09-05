Trailers of the Week: ‘The Glorias,’ ‘Grand Army,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ and More

The Boys in the Band

There is a party, and this party calls for games. The rules are simple: Make a phone call, get a point. Get more points if the person you call picks up. Get a bonus if you deliver your message. All would be harmless if the premise were lower-risk. Instead, the players must call the one person they believed they truly loved. Given that the friends are a group of gay men in an era that wasn’t yet willing to accept them, tensions – and stakes – run high. (September 30)

Challenger: The Final Flight

The new four-part series takes a deep look inside where the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster went wrong, and how the surviving family members of the crew found the means to carry on afterward. The series mixes present-day interview footage with archival videos to capture what the Challenger and its crew (that was the most diverse group of astronauts at the time) meant to people then and now. (September 16th)

The Glorias

Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong all star as Gloria Steinem at various stages of the feminist pioneer’s life. In the new teaser, we see Julianne Moore as Steinem as she’s preparing to launch Ms. magazine. “All of the magazine people said don’t do a lesbian story in the first issue,” she says. “So I feel like we need to do a lesbian story.” Later on, she gets some sage advice from Bette Midler’s character: “If you avoid conflict my darling, conflict will seek you out.” (September 30)

Grand Army

While a lone saxophone plays the National Anthem, scenes from the fictional Grand Army High School flash like a loop of all the social ills facing American youth today: school shootings, sexual violence, and racial justice, to list just a few. In a voiceover, Odley Jean says, “I don’t have all the answers, but to be honest, it matters who you talk to. It matters who you’re comfortable with. It matters who hears you, who says, ‘I understand.’ We need someone to hear us.” (October 16th)

Long Way Up

13,000 miles. 100 days. Best friends Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman reunite after nearly a decade for an unprecedented motorbike adventure. Riding electric Harley-Davidsons, the two men set out from the southernmost tip of South America bound for Los Angeles. Along the way, they encounter picturesque landscapes and explore local culture, but the journey is not without its risks and threats. (September 18)

No Time To Die

Radial stunts, plenty of gunfire, and aircraft chases – the latest trailer for the new Bond film has it all. Daniel Craig suits up as 007 for the final time. “You can imagine why I’ve come back to play,” he says. Thanks to the teaser, we have an idea. Bond faces a new enemy portrayed by Rami Malek, and he’s out for revenge. (November 20th)

Possessor

Andrea Riseborough stars as a long-distance assassin, using others to get her targets for her. However, she’s not outsourcing in the conventional way- she uses brain-implant technology to take over other people’s bodies. On her most recent business venture, she takes over the mind of Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott) in order to kill his powerful father in law. Returning home, she tells her family that the trip was extraordinarily dull.” However, that won’t be true for long. Not long after she returns, things start going seriously wrong. (October 9th)