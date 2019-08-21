Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie Portray the Women of Fox News in ‘Bombshell’ Trailer

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star as the women of Fox News in the trailer for Bombshell, Jay Roach’s new drama film about the network and the scandal surrounding its founder, Roger Ailes. The film hits theaters this December.

The trailer is a simple one, demonstrating the gendered hierarchy at Fox and the searing tension (and alliances) between its women employees through a tense elevator sequence. Theron, dressed up in convincing prosthetics, plays Megyn Kelly, while Kidman portrays Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox & Friends co-host who first filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes. Robbie co-stars as Kayla Pospisil, a fictional Fox News associate producer invented for the movie.

“Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it,” the film’s synopsis states.

Bombshell also stars John Lithgow as Ailes, Allison Janney as lawyer and Ailes legal council Susan Estrich, Malcolm McDowell as Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch, Mark Duplass as Megyn Kelly’s husband Douglas Brunt and Alice Eve as Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt. Additionally, Kate McKinnon has been cast as a fictional producer, and Rob Delaney will be playing an undisclosed role.