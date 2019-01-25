‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Loses GLAAD Award Nomination After New Bryan Singer Allegations

Bohemian Rhapsody has been removed as a nominee for the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards after new sexual misconduct allegations against director Bryan Singer surfaced, Variety reports. The news comes just before the media watchdog group unveils its official nominees list on Friday.

On Wednesday, The Atlantic published an exposé detailing accounts from several alleged sexual abuse and rape victims who were underage at the time the alleged incidents took place. The new allegations follow previous accusations that the exposé also covered, including interviews with Cesar Sanchez-Guzman – who filed a lawsuit against Singer in December 2017, days after the director was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody with two weeks left of shooting – and Bret Tyler Skopek, who previously opened up about his relationship with Singer to Deadline in December 2017.

“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year,” GLAAD said in a statement to Variety.

“Singer’s response to The Atlantic story wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from sexual assault allegations,” the statement continued. “And GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first.”

“It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity,” Singer told Rolling Stone through his lawyer following the publication of The Atlantic piece. “Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention. And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success.”

Despite the new allegation revelations, Singer is still currently scheduled to direct the upcoming Millennium Films Red Sonja reboot.

“I continue to be in development for Red Sonja and Bryan Singer continues to be attached,” producer Avi Lerner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Lerner added,” The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”