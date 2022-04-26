A Grisly Murder Disrupts a Rich Kid Party in the New Trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

A creepy party game turns into a grisly, satirical whodunnit in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, set to arrive in theaters Aug. 5.

The film centers around a group of rich 20-somethings who decamp to a regal estate to wait out a hurricane. But after one of the friends suggests a find-the-killer-style party game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” someone actually winds up dead, prompting a frantic search to solve the mystery amidst a whole lot of extremely online, privileged pearl-clutching (one particularly ridiculous sequence in the trailer finds the various characters expressing their concerns about gaslighting, triggering, and toxicity).

To boot, the trailer is soundtracked by a new Charli XCX song, “Hot Girl.” The track arrives on the heels of the pop star’s most recent album, Crash.

Bodies Bodies Bodies boasts a stacked cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson. The film was directed by Halina Reijn, based on a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe and a story by Kristen Roupenian.