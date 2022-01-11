The Belcher Family Arrives on the Big Screen in ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer

After some delay, the iconic Belcher Family is finally heading to the big screen. The Bob’s Burgers Movie, in theaters May 27, has unveiled its first trailer, revealing a new story for the animated characters.

The official synopsis notes, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

The movie features the main cast of the TV show, including H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Larry Murphy as Teddy. Frequent guest stars Kevin Kline, David Wain, and Zach Galifianakis will also appear as their respective characters. The film was co-directed by creator Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman.

A film version of Bob’s Burgers was first announced in 2017. It was originally slated to arrive in the summer of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” Bouchard said when the film was announced. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”