Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ Doc Hits Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s long-rumored documentary about Bob Dylan’s legendary “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour is headed to Netflix, Variety reports.

An exact release date has yet to be announced, and a source told Variety that such an announcement was still “months away.” However, Netflix did confirm a few details about the film, including its title, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, and that the famously interview-averse Dylan did speak on camera for the project.

Netflix also shared a short statement about the film: “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”

Along with the Dylan interview, Rolling Thunder Revue is expected to feature interviews with other performers on the tour. The majority of the interviews were reportedly conducted by Dylan’s longtime manager, Jeff Rosen, who also did the interviews for Scorsese’s 2005 Dylan film, No Direction Home.

Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour took place between 1975 and 1976, and found the musician playing a series of theater shows with little advanced notice. Among the participants were Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, while one-off special guests included Ringo Starr, Patti Smith and Joni Mitchell.

Along with the long-awaited Rolling Thunder Revue documentary, the Dylan camp has reportedly also been prepping a new box set featuring music from that era. In a 2017, a source close to the Dylan team told with Rolling Stone, “It’s a great period and there’s so much music that was so well-recorded. I think that’ll be a great companion piece to the film. We have incredible, incredible stuff.”