Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet Star in ‘Blackbird’: Watch the Trailer

Blackbird — an upcoming family drama starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Sam Neill and Mia Wasikowska — premiered its first trailer on Tuesday. The film is currently scheduled for a limited theatrical release on September 18th.

Sarandon stars as Lily, a woman who has decided to end her life after battling with ALS for years. She and her husband Paul (Neill) summon the extended family to their home for one last goodbye, but unsurprisingly, tensions during the long weekend become strained, as unresolved issues between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Winslet) and Anna (Wasikowska) rise to the surface.

“Once we set a date, I stopped worrying about dying, and I could focus more on living,” Lily tells her family over dinner in the trailer, echoing the film’s inspirational message.

Rounding out the cast are Rainn Wilson as Lily’s son-in-law Michael, Lindsay Duncan as her life-long friend Elizabeth, Bex Taylor-Klaus as her daughter’s partner Chris and Anson Boon as her grandson Jonathan.

Blackbird is directed by Roger Michell (Enduring Love, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson) from a screenplay by Christian Thorpe, and is a remake of the Danish film Silent Heart. The film premiered last September at the Toronto International Film Festival.