Marvel Sets ‘Black Panther 2’ for May 2022

Marvel and director Ryan Coogler announced at Disney’s D23 expo Saturday that Black Panther II will hit theaters in May 2022.

Although a sequel to the blockbuster superhero film was a given considering its massive box office success, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe unveiled its initial Phase 4 schedule, the years 2020 and 2021 were stocked with new franchises (The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Disney+ series (WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye) and sequels like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, but no Black Panther follow-up.

However, to kick off the D23 expo, Marvel Entertainment put to rest all concerns by announcing that Black Panther II would arrive May 6th, 2022.

Just announced at #D23Expo: Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/mpNB5NfKQV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 24, 2019

Additionally, following a day of speculation that had Game of Thrones star Kit Harington entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as everyone from Wolverine to a Doctor Strange villain, it was revealed that the Jon Snow portrayer would be in The Eternals as “Black Knight” Dane Whitman (via Variety), joining a cast that already includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” takes the stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/1mvOxXJ8Dm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 24, 2019

During the Disney+ panel Friday, MCU head Kevin Feige announced that three additional series – Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight – are also in the works for the streaming service.