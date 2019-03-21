Flashback: Bill and Ted’s Historical Friends Trash the San Dimas Mall

After years of rumors and false starts, word finally came down yesterday that a third Bill & Ted movie is officially happening. “Production is set to begin this summer on Bill & Ted Face The Music with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles as the eponymous duo,” reads a press release. “Orion Pictures will release the highly anticipated film through United Artists Releasing banner in theaters nationwide on August 21st, 2020.”

Reeves and Winter have been aggressively pushing for this for several years and have revealed that the plot involves an aging Bill and Ted trying to figure out why they never fulfilled their prophecy of becoming international rock stars that give peace to mankind. “The now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe,” reads the announcement. “Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

At least one “old friend” known to be in the story is William Sadler’s character of Death, who completely stole the show in Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, but we have yet to learn what other characters from the first two movies might reemerge. In Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure they travel through time and pick up Billy the Kid, Abraham Lincoln, Socrates, Genghis Khan, Napoleon Bonaparte, Sigmund Freud, Joan of Arc and Ludwig van Beethoven and bring them to San Dimas, California to help them with their history report.

In this amazing scene, they bring them to a mall where they wreak absolute havoc. Genghis Khan destroys a sporting goods store, Joan of Arc hijacks a yoga class, Beethoven puts on an impromptu concert, Abraham Lincoln gets into a tussle with a mall photographer and Billy the Kid and Socrates fire off guns and get chased around by security. They’ve all adapted quite well to being ripped from their time periods and thrust into late 1980s California, but they have little regard for rules or basic civility. In one of the movie’s more amusing little touches, Billy the Kid and Socrates form a tight bond and have incredible disdain for Freud, who they dismiss as a hopeless nerd.

It remains to be seen which historical figures we’ll see again in Bill & Ted Face the Music, but we’re rooting for the tag team of Billy the Kid and Socrates. They’re likely to get along great with Death and can maybe even join Bill and Ted in their band Wyld Stallyns. The possibilities are just endless. August 21st, 2020 can’t come fast enough.