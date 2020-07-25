 See Bill Murray Yell 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' for Cubs' Opener - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next 10 Online Courses That Can Help Turn a Hobby Into a Side Hustle Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

See Bill Murray Yell ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ for Chicago Cubs’ Home Opener

Socially distanced actor helps keep “7th inning stretch” tradition alive at Wrigley Field despite no fans

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray, via video, serenaded an attendance-less Wrigley Field with a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Diehard Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray, via video, serenaded an attendance-less Wrigley Field with a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the team’s home opener Friday.

Even with no fans in the stands, Murray’s over-the-top, socially distanced performance was still shown on the jumbotron as the Cubs kept their “7th inning stretch” tradition alive for their strange, abbreviated 2020 season.

Murray, clutching a giant stuffed bear, yelled to the empty bleachers, “Alright everybody! We wanna hear you sing! We wanna hear you all the way out to the centerfield scoreboard!” He then launched into a comically enthusiastic rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

In non-COVID times, Murray has been a frequent guest at Wrigley pressbox to sing the traditional baseball anthem to the crowd, including at the 2012 home opener and during the Cubs’ first World Series home game since 1945 in October 2016. Following the team’s World Series win, Murray joined some Cubs to celebrate on Saturday Night Live and jammed with fellow Cubs diehard Eddie Vedder at a post-World Series win house party.



In This Article: Baseball, Bill Murray

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.