Bill Murray, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, RZA to Star in Jim Jarmusch Zombie Film

Jim Jarmusch’s zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die, which stars Bill Murray, will premiere in theaters on June 14th. Directed and written by Jarmusch, it has an all-star cast that film distributor Focus Features describes as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled.” Details regarding the plot have not yet been disclosed.

Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, RZA and Selena Gomez will star alongside actors Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver and Carol Kane.

The zombie film follows Jarmusch’s 2016 documentary on the Stooges, Gimme Danger. He previously worked with Iggy Pop in 1995’s Dead Man. The filmmaker has also collaborated with a number of the other cast members from The Dead Don’t Die, including RZA, who scored and appeared in 1999’s Ghost Dog: the Way of the Samurai. Tom Waits starred in 1986’s Down by the Law and he also appeared in a segment with Iggy Pop in 2003’s Coffee and Cigarettes. The latter film also featured a short involving RZA, GZA and Bill Murray.

Jarmusch teamed with Jozef van Wissem for their fourth collaborative LP, An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil, which was released in February.